Kirin 970 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
97
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 334K
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|77623
|216265
|GPU
|101795
|339795
|Memory
|69208
|112472
|UX
|83622
|133063
|Total score
|334400
|812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
389
A15 Bionic +350%
1750
Multi-Core Score
1388
A15 Bionic +241%
4728
|Image compression
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|21.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|11.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|415.6 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|5
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|Hi3670
|APL1W05
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1