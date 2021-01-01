Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 970 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 970 vs A15 Bionic

Kirin 970
VS
A15 Bionic
Kirin 970
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 334K
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 970
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 970
334400
A15 Bionic +143%
812406
CPU 77623 216265
GPU 101795 339795
Memory 69208 112472
UX 83622 133063
Total score 334400 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 970
389
A15 Bionic +350%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 970
1388
A15 Bionic +241%
4728
Image compression 90.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.4 words/s -
Machine learning 21.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 11.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.59 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 415.6 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2360 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 15 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 746 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 12 5
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2017 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number Hi3670 APL1W05

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or HiSilicon Kirin 970
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or HiSilicon Kirin 970
4. HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Kirin 970
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Apple A15 Bionic
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Apple A15 Bionic
8. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 or Apple A15 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Kirin 970, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish