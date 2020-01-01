Kirin 970 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 2 years later
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 170K
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1850 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
