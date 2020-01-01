Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 970 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 170K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970
392
Apple A9 +39%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970 +38%
1392
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970 +38%
235052
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2360 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 746 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 12 6
Number of ALUs - 192
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1833 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 September 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Kirin 970 or ask any questions
