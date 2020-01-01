Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 970 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 8.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970 +132%
392
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970 +72%
1392
Kirin 650
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970
235052
Kirin 650
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 746 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 12 2
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1833 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced September 2017 January 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Kirin 970 or ask any questions
