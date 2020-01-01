Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 970 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 54% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 159K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • Announced 11 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970 +19%
392
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970 +16%
1392
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970 +47%
235052
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 746 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 July 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

