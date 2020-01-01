Kirin 970 vs Kirin 710F
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
33
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 54% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 170K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970 +21%
392
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970 +2%
1392
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970 +38%
235052
170235
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|January 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
