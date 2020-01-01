Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 970 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 59% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 235K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970
392
Kirin 810 +56%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970
1392
Kirin 810 +45%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970
235052
Kirin 810 +37%
322421

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 746 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 12 6
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site -

