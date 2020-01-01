Kirin 970 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 59% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 235K
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
