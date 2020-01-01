Kirin 970 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 235K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|6
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|March 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
