We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 235K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970
392
Kirin 820 +66%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970
1392
Kirin 820 +83%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970
235052
Kirin 820 +61%
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 746 MHz -
Cores 12 6
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2017 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Kirin 970 or ask any questions
