We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 237K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29 GB/s)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970
389
Kirin 9000 +166%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970
1374
Kirin 9000 +171%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970
237752
Kirin 9000 +185%
677758

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 746 MHz -
Execution units 12 24
Shading units 192 384
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2017 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Kirin 970, or ask any questions
