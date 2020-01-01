Kirin 970 vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
89
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
80
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
87
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 237K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29 GB/s)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Kirin 9000 +166%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1374
Kirin 9000 +171%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
237752
Kirin 9000 +185%
677758
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Kirin 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|24
|Shading units
|192
|384
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3