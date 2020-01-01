Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 970 vs Kirin 935 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 935 (Mali-T628 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Supports 127% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970
392
Kirin 935
н/д
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970
1392
Kirin 935
н/д
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970
235052
Kirin 935
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Kirin 935

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 MB
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Mali-T628 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 746 MHz 680 MHz
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops 87 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1833 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 April 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 935 and Kirin 970 or ask any questions
