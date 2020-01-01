Kirin 970 vs Kirin 935
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 935 (Mali-T628 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Supports 127% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 12.8 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|87 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|April 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1