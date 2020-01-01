Kirin 970 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 237K vs 173K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 13% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|4
|Shading units
|192
|64
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
