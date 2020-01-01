Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 970 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 237K vs 173K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 13% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970 +13%
389
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970 +6%
1374
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970 +37%
237752
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 2 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 746 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Kirin 970, or ask any questions
