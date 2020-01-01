Kirin 970 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 13% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|April 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
