We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 218K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970 +3%
392
Kirin 960
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970
1392
Kirin 960 +14%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970 +7%
235052
Kirin 960
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 746 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 12 8
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1833 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Kirin 970 or ask any questions
