Kirin 970 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 11 months later
- Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 218K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|October 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
