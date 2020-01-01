Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 980 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 250K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2340 MHz)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 980
696
A10 Fusion +12%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980 +76%
2486
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980 +61%
403506
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 980 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2600 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 720 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 10 6
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Kirin 980 or ask any questions
