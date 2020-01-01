Kirin 980 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
65
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years later
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 250K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2340 MHz)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
A10 Fusion +12%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980 +76%
2486
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980 +61%
403506
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
