Kirin 980 vs A11 Bionic

Kirin 980
Kirin 980
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 316K
  • Announced later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2390 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 980
696
A11 Bionic +35%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980 +6%
2486
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980 +27%
403506
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 980 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 10 3
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
46 (79.3%)
12 (20.7%)
Total votes: 58

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Kirin 980 or ask any questions
