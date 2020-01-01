Kirin 980 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
65
53
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 316K
- Announced later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2390 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
A11 Bionic +35%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980 +6%
2486
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980 +27%
403506
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|10
|3
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
Cast your vote
46 (79.3%)
12 (20.7%)
Total votes: 58