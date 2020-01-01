Kirin 980 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
62
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
47
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
92
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 403K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
A12X Bionic +61%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2486
A12X Bionic +87%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
403506
A12X Bionic +57%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|10
|7
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
