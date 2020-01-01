Kirin 980 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
64
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 403K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
A13 Bionic +93%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2486
A13 Bionic +44%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
403506
A13 Bionic +18%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|10
|4
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
