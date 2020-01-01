Kirin 980 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
59
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
96
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 403K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
A14 Bionic +130%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2486
A14 Bionic +66%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
403506
A14 Bionic +44%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|10
|4
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
