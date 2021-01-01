Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 980 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 980 vs A15 Bionic

Kirin 980
VS
A15 Bionic
Kirin 980
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 476K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 980
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 980
476353
A15 Bionic +77%
840854
CPU 142027 214698
GPU 144227 324552
Memory 77986 167472
UX 109693 132953
Total score 476353 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 980
707
A15 Bionic +150%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 980
2496
A15 Bionic +95%
4862
Image compression 123.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 47.2 words/s -
Machine learning 47.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 23.2 images/s -
HTML 5 2.39 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 655 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 980 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 15 billion
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 10 5
Shading units 160 -
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2018 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 980
2. Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 980
3. Kirin 970 and Kirin 980
4. Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 980
5. A12 Bionic and Kirin 980
6. Snapdragon 888 and A15 Bionic
7. A14 Bionic and A15 Bionic
8. Kirin 9000 and A15 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Kirin 980, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish