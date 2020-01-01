Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 980 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Kirin 980 vs Kirin 710F

Kirin 980
Kirin 980
VS
Kirin 710F
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 402K vs 170K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 980 +111%
699
Kirin 710F
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980 +86%
2522
Kirin 710F
1355
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980 +137%
402570
Kirin 710F
170080

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 980 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 10 4
Shading units 160 64
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 January 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 730
2. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 845
3. Kirin 980 vs Exynos 9825
4. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 835
5. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
6. Kirin 710F vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Kirin 710F vs Snapdragon 720G
8. Kirin 710F vs Kirin 970
9. Kirin 710F vs Kirin 810
10. Kirin 710F vs Kirin 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Kirin 980, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish