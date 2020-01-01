Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 980 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 322K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 980 +14%
696
Kirin 810
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980 +23%
2486
Kirin 810
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980 +25%
403506
Kirin 810
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 980 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 720 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 10 6
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site -

