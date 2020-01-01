Kirin 980 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 322K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
