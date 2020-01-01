Kirin 980 vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
59
77
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
47
63
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
76
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 394K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
684
Kirin 9000 +32%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2461
Kirin 9000 +31%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394846
Kirin 9000 +34%
529116
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|15.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|10
|24
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9825
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and 990 (5G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Apple A14 Bionic