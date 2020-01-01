Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 980 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 394K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 980
684
Kirin 9000 +32%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980
2461
Kirin 9000 +31%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980
394846
Kirin 9000 +34%
529116

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 10 24
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 21 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2018 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Kirin 980 or ask any questions
