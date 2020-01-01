Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 980 vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

Kirin 980 vs Kirin 9000E

Kirin 980
Kirin 980
VS
Kirin 9000E
Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 402K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 980
699
Kirin 9000E +43%
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980
2522
Kirin 9000E +44%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980
402570
Kirin 9000E +62%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 980 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 10 22
Shading units 160 352
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 21 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2018 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000E and Kirin 980, or ask any questions
