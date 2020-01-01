Kirin 980 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 218K
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 28.8 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|10
|8
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|October 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
