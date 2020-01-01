Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 980 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 218K
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 28.8 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 980 +83%
696
Kirin 960
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980 +56%
2486
Kirin 960
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980 +84%
403506
Kirin 960
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 980 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 4 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 10 8
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Kirin 980 or ask any questions
