Kirin 980 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (with Mali G76 MP10 graphics) and Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 235K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
