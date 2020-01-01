Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 990 (4G) vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Kirin 990 (4G) vs A10 Fusion

Kirin 990 (4G)
Kirin 990 (4G)
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 250K
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2340 MHz)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +118%
3075
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G) +73%
434078
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (4G) and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2860 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 16 6
FLOPS 768 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution - 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Kirin 990 (4G) or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish