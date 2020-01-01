Kirin 990 (4G) vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 250K
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2340 MHz)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
A10 Fusion +4%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +118%
3075
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G) +73%
434078
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|16
|6
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|-
