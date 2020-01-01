Kirin 990 (4G) vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 316K
- Has 2 cores more
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2390 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
A11 Bionic +25%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +31%
3075
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G) +37%
434078
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|16
|3
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|-
