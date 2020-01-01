Kirin 990 (4G) vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2490 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 405K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
A12 Bionic +51%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +4%
3075
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G) +7%
434078
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|16
|4
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|-
