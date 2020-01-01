Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 990 (4G) vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 990 (4G) vs A12X Bionic

Kirin 990 (4G)
Kirin 990 (4G)
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 434K
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G)
752
A12X Bionic +49%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G)
3075
A12X Bionic +51%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G)
434078
A12X Bionic +46%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (4G) and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2860 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Cores 16 7
FLOPS 768 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Kirin 990 (4G) or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish