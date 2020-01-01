Kirin 990 (4G) vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Announced 11 months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 434K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
A12X Bionic +49%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
A12X Bionic +51%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
434078
A12X Bionic +46%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|16
|7
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Apple A12X Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Apple A12X Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Apple A12X Bionic