Kirin 990 (4G) vs A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 434K
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G)
752
A13 Bionic +79%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G)
3075
A13 Bionic +16%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G)
434078
A13 Bionic +10%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (4G) and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2860 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Cores 16 4
FLOPS 768 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Kirin 990 (4G) or ask any questions
