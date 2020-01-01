Kirin 990 (4G) vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Has 2 cores more
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 434K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
A13 Bionic +79%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
A13 Bionic +16%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
434078
A13 Bionic +10%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|16
|4
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|-
