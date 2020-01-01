Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 159K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +129%
752
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +156%
3075
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G) +172%
434078
159540
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|16
|4
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|July 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
