Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 322K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +23%
752
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +52%
3075
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G) +35%
434078
322421
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|16
|6
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4
