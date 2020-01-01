Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2360 MHz)
- Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 378K
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +16%
752
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +20%
3075
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G) +15%
434078
378589
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|16
|6
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|March 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|-
