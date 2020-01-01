Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
77
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
63
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
76
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 426K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2860 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
Kirin 9000 +22%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3050
Kirin 9000 +6%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
426290
Kirin 9000 +24%
529116
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|15.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|16
|24
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|-
