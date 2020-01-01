Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2600 MHz)
- Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 403K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +8%
752
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +24%
3075
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G) +8%
434078
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|16
|10
|FLOPS
|768 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
