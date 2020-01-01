Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 403K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (4G) +24%
3075
Kirin 980
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (4G) +8%
434078
Kirin 980
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (4G) and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2860 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 16 10
FLOPS 768 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced October 2019 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Kirin 990 (4G) or ask any questions
