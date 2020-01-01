Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 990 (5G) vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 990 (5G) vs A11 Bionic

Kirin 990 (5G)
Kirin 990 (5G)
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 316K
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2390 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G)
768
A11 Bionic +22%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +33%
3122
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G) +59%
503438
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (5G) and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2860 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Cores 16 3
FLOPS 896 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Kirin 990 (5G) or ask any questions
