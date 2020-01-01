Kirin 990 (5G) vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 405K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 12% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
768
A12 Bionic +48%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +6%
3122
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G) +24%
503438
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|-
|Cores
|16
|4
|FLOPS
|896 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
|-
