Kirin 990 (5G) vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced later
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 503K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2860 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
768
A14 Bionic +108%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3122
A14 Bionic +32%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
503438
A14 Bionic +15%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|-
|Cores
|16
|4
|FLOPS
|896 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
|-
