Kirin 990 (5G) vs A14 Bionic

VS
A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced later
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 503K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2860 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G)
768
A14 Bionic +108%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G)
3122
A14 Bionic +32%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G)
503438
A14 Bionic +15%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (5G) and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2860 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Cores 16 4
FLOPS 896 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (45.5%)
12 (54.5%)
Total votes: 22

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Kirin 990 (5G) or ask any questions
