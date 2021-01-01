Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 990 (5G) vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 990 (5G) vs A15 Bionic

Kirin 990 (5G)
VS
A15 Bionic
Kirin 990 (5G)
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 562K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2860 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 990 (5G)
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 990 (5G)
562115
A15 Bionic +50%
840854
CPU 160079 214698
GPU 176646 324552
Memory 105187 167472
UX 115376 132953
Total score 562115 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 990 (5G)
778
A15 Bionic +127%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 990 (5G)
3103
A15 Bionic +57%
4862

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 44 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (5G) and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2860 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache 512 KB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 15 billion
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Execution units 16 5
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 896 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site -

