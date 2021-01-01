Kirin 990 (5G) vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 562K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year later
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2860 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|160079
|214698
|GPU
|176646
|324552
|Memory
|105187
|167472
|UX
|115376
|132953
|Total score
|562115
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
778
A15 Bionic +127%
1764
Multi-Core Score
3103
A15 Bionic +57%
4862
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (5G) and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|16
|5
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|896 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
|-
