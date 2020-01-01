Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 810

Kirin 990 (5G)
Kirin 990 (5G)
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Performs 63% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 322K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +26%
768
Kirin 810
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +54%
3122
Kirin 810
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G) +56%
503438
Kirin 810
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (5G) and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2860 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 700 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 16 6
FLOPS 896 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Kirin 990 (5G) or ask any questions
