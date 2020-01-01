Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 378K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2360 MHz)
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +18%
768
Kirin 820
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +22%
3122
Kirin 820
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G) +33%
503438
Kirin 820
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (5G) and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2860 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Cores 16 6
FLOPS 896 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5G Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2300 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2019 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Kirin 990 (5G) or ask any questions
