Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 502K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2860 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G)
3114
Kirin 9000E +17%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G)
502214
Kirin 9000E +30%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (5G) and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2860 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Execution units 16 22
Shading units 256 352
FLOPS 896 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5G Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 21 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000E and Kirin 990 (5G), or ask any questions
