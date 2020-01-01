Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 235K
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +96%
768
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +124%
3122
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G) +114%
503438
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|16
|12
|FLOPS
|896 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8