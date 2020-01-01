Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 970

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 235K
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +96%
768
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +124%
3122
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G) +114%
503438
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (5G) and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2860 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 700 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 16 12
FLOPS 896 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Kirin 990 (5G) or ask any questions
