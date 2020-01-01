Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 990 (4G)

Kirin 990 (5G)
Kirin 990 (5G)
VS
Kirin 990 (4G)
Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 434K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G) +16%
503438
Kirin 990 (4G)
434078

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 990 (5G) and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2860 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 700 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 16 16
FLOPS 896 Gigaflops 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2300 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2019 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Kirin 990 (5G) or ask any questions
