Kirin 990 (5G) vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (with Mali G76 MP16 graphics) and 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 434K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +2%
768
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 990 (5G) +2%
3122
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 990 (5G) +16%
503438
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|16
|16
|FLOPS
|896 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
Cast your vote
48 (94.1%)
3 (5.9%)
Total votes: 51
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Apple A12 Bionic