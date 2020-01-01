Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 985 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 985 vs A11 Bionic

Kirin 985
Kirin 985
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 316K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
A11 Bionic
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 985 +24%
392336
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 985 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2580 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Cores 8 3
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2020 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Kirin 985 or ask any questions
