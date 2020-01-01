Kirin 985 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
66
59
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
60
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
67
54
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 316K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 985 +24%
392336
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|8
|3
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
Cast your vote
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 vs HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 vs Apple A12 Bionic
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Apple A11 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Apple A11 Bionic vs A12X Bionic