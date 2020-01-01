Kirin 985 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
66
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
60
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
67
73
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 53% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
392336
A12 Bionic +3%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|8
|4
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
