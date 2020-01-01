Kirin 985 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Hisillicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
66
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
93
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 392K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
392336
A12X Bionic +61%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|8
|7
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
