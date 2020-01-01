Kirin 985 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
66
84
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
60
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
67
86
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 7 months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 392K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
392336
A13 Bionic +22%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|8
|4
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
Cast your vote
10 (52.6%)
9 (47.4%)
Total votes: 19
Related Comparisons
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Apple A13 Bionic and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Apple A13 Bionic and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Apple A13 Bionic and A12 Bionic
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus