Kirin 985 vs A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 392K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2580 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
A14 Bionic
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 985
н/д
A14 Bionic
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 985
392336
A14 Bionic +48%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 985 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2580 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Cores 8 4
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Kirin 985 or ask any questions
