Kirin 985 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
64
89
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
60
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
66
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 392K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2580 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
392336
A14 Bionic +48%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|8
|4
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
