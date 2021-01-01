Kirin 985 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
59
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
48
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
97
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 487K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2580 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|144952
|214698
|GPU
|148941
|324552
|Memory
|84366
|167472
|UX
|100999
|132953
|Total score
|487683
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
701
A15 Bionic +152%
1764
Multi-Core Score
2599
A15 Bionic +87%
4862
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 985 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|8
|5
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
