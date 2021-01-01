Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 985 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 985 vs A15 Bionic

Kirin 985
VS
A15 Bionic
Kirin 985
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 487K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2580 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 985
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 985
487683
A15 Bionic +72%
840854
CPU 144952 214698
GPU 148941 324552
Memory 84366 167472
UX 100999 132953
Total score 487683 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 985
701
A15 Bionic +152%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 985
2599
A15 Bionic +87%
4862

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 985 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2580 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Execution units 8 5
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2020 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05

