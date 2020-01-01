Kirin 985 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Hisillicon Kirin 985 (with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2200 MHz)
- Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 322K
- Announced 10 months later
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|820 MHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
Cast your vote
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10
Related Comparisons
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Hisillicon Kirin 985 or Apple A12 Bionic
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or HiSilicon Kirin 970